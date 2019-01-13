The Wings remained winless on Saturday.
They may have last season’s National Lacrosse League’s goals leader, Kevin Crowley, on their roster this season. But it didn’t help them enough as they lost to the visiting Georgia Swarm, 13-11, at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Wings' first goal came in the first 90 seconds of play on a Josh Currier score. Less than 45 seconds later, the Wings took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Blaze Riorden. But, as the Wings began to play at a faster pace, their game suffered. They ended the period with 10 turnovers, seven of which were caused by Georgia. Georgia’s five unanswered goals, coupled with the Philadelphia turnovers, left the Wings trailing, 5-2, after one period.
To start the second quarter, the Wings cashed in on a goal by Crowley. But four penalties brought their momentum to a halt. Wings goalie Doug Buchan played well in the quarter, but the Swarm led at halftime, 9-5.
The Wings were aggressive early in the third quarter, getting three goals in the opening minutes from Matt Rambo, Currier and Kiel Matisz. But the Swarm still led, 10-8, after three quarters.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Wings tried to rally and got two goals from Riorden and one from Steph Charbonneau. But the Swarm toughened up on defense, and the Wings fell to 0-4 on the season.