The Wings' first goal came in the first 90 seconds of play on a Josh Currier score. Less than 45 seconds later, the Wings took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Blaze Riorden. But, as the Wings began to play at a faster pace, their game suffered. They ended the period with 10 turnovers, seven of which were caused by Georgia. Georgia’s five unanswered goals, coupled with the Philadelphia turnovers, left the Wings trailing, 5-2, after one period.