· ”I would love to do this forever. I know I can’t, so this is the transition that is going to be made now with Aaron (McKie), I think is terrific. I think the timing of it is good, that he will do a wonderful, wonderful job. So I am happy for him. I am happy for Temple. I am happy for the players. The transition will be smooth, and that is how I am looking at it.” – Fran Dunphy prior to this season, his 30th as a head basketball coach