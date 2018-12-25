No, what Philadelphia sports fans want most, even if only at a subconscious level, is simpler: They want their teams to go for it. They want their teams to try, because it’s the trying itself that counts most. Philadelphia fans are not patient. They never have been, even when they needed to be or should have been. They expect the pilot to refuel the plane while he or she is still flying it. Maybe the plane will land safely (like the Eagles’ did this year or the Phillies’ did in 2008), or maybe it will crash (as usually happens around here). But the one thing the pilot can’t do is wait until conditions are ideal before taking off in the first place, regardless of how sensible that plan might be. In that regard, within the last half-year, the four franchises here have done exactly what people here want. They’ve shown what Flyers CEO Dave Scott called “a bias for action.” All fans here are Tom Sizemore’s bank robber in Heat: To them, the action is the juice.