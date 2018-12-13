As Brett Brown would later explain, the action that the Sixers normally run in that scenario is Simmons catching the ball a little farther out, where he can either pass to JJ Redick coming off the top of screen action, drive in for a shot himself, or locate Joel Embiid on a roll. But Simmons looked like he was hoping for a quick turn-around bucket, and instead of meeting the pass, let the ball come to him.