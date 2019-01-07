By now, if everybody is favored against the Eagles, everybody should be worried. They won their first championship last season, after losing their MVP-candidate starting quarterback and a host of other key players. They lost six of their first 10 games this season – a stretch capped by a 41-point loss to their opponent in next Sunday’s divisional round, the New Orleans Saints – fell to 6-7 after an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys, lost Carson Wentz again, and have wielded their unique brand of magic since. Foles has shepherded them to four straight victories, and the Bears themselves opened the door for the Eagles to enter the postseason by wiping out the Minnesota Vikings in the final week of the regular season, and only inches separated them from elimination Sunday night.