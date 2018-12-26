My take on this is that the “100 percent” threshold gives the Eagles some leeway. Wentz is the long-term quarterback; I don’t think that’s a question. But if the Eagles make the playoffs, it means Foles has won three straight games. They shouldn’t remove him from the lineup in that situation, and the unknown nature of Wentz’s recovery likely allows them to delay putting Wentz back in. Remember, Pederson had previously offered three months as a recovery period. I have little doubt that Wentz is their quarterback next season. However, I think Foles will be the quarterback this season.