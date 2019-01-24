The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Armstead already proved at Temple he can be a downhill runner capable of the big play. (He even helped on defense; in a win over Tulsa, Armstead became the third NCAA Division I player since 2000 to tally 100 rushing yards and a sack in the same game.) And he’s proud to have the Millville name attached to him – he called hailing from Millville as his “brand” – an association in recent years most linked to baseball star Mike Trout.