Viewers can expect all the network’s shows to look dramatically different when they return to their new studio space at the Wells Fargo Center. According to the network, the shows will have a brighter, lighter feel with an emphasis on team colors and cityscape visuals. The revamped studio will sport a new main anchor area featuring a dynamic LED video monitor wall background, and a demo area featuring a state-of-the-art LED video floor. There will also be various stand-up locations with movable monitors.