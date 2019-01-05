This is one of those stories where the most significant thing is not what has been told, but that anything was told in the first place. In fact, there is one potential interpretation of ESPN’s curiously-timed Friday evening report on discord in the Sixers locker room that says there is nothing to see here at all, just a rare peek inside the circle of trust and a routine back-and-forth between a head coach and an outspoken player who has not incorporated diplomacy into his value system. After all, the only concrete news hook in the dispatch involves a recent film session in which Butler, in the opinion of some in attendance, was “disrespectful and beyond normal player-coach discourse” as he critiqued the coach and his system. And, well, opinions differ, as do communication styles, and maybe one person’s “disrespectful” is another person’s “keeping it real."