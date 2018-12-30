Jay Searcy, former sports editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, died on Saturday in Tennessee. He was 84.
Mr. Searcy had been living in Tellico Village, outside of Knoxville, for the past 18 years. He’s survived by his wife, Jackie and sons Michael and Mark.
Searcy edited the Inquirer sports section during the 1980s. During his tenure, the Inquirer earned three “best daily sports section” honors from the Associated Press Sports Editors, and one award for the best Sunday section. Mr. Searcy also served as APSE president in 1984.
Mr. Searcy’s colleagues remember him as a man “who could get anybody talking,” and who once interviewed Buddy Ryan moments after the former Eagles coach had thrown a punch at an offensive coordinator on the sideline.
He was hired as sports editor by former Inquirer executive editor Gene Roberts, and spent years covering boxing and horse racing.
“[Jay] was one of those writers you read as soon as you saw the byline,” Inquirer columnist Mike Jensen said. “Jay could write about anything and take you right inside.”
The morning before the Eagles played in Super Bowl XV in 1981, Roberts ventured into the sports department for a briefing on the section’s plans.
“Where’s Jay?” He asked. Mr. Searcy was off on Sundays, a clerk told him, and Roberts nodded, turned and left.
Roughly 20 minutes later, Mr. Searcy appeared, “his tie askew, his coat flapping behind him, entirely out of breath," columnist Bob Ford said.
“He had good people and he trusted them to do good work,” said Ford, who worked with Mr. Searcy for 15 years. “Getting too bothered about it wasn’t in the makeup of a courtly southern gentleman who kept both the world and himself in perspective.”
Mr. Searcy grew up in Oak Ridge, Tenn., where he developed a love for sports journalism as a paper boy for the Knoxville Journal en route to a 44-year career in journalism.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.