The Year in Pictures 2018

From the photographers of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com
Eagles center Jason Kelce showed his passion for the city by wearing a Mummers costume to the team’s Super Bowl parade on Feb. 8. The Pro Bowler gave a memorable speech that resonated with fans during his appearance outside the Art Museum. Read related coverage
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forces a fumble on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl game.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
New England tight end Rob Gronkowski flubs a Hail Mary pass tossed by quarterback Tom Brady as the clock runs out, clinching the Eagles’ NFL championship win over the Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
I was in the overhead camera position going back and forth between coach Doug Pederson getting dumped with Gatorade and [Tom] Brady throwing the Hail Mary pass into the end zone. I decided to stay on the pass that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could not catch. I missed the Gatorade moment but the Hail Mary pass image captured just how close and dramatic that final play was.
— Steven M. Falk
Although the Eagles were cast as underdogs, their fans had faith that the team would go all the way. Above, fans (from left) Adam Gatsis, Nick Paris, and Mike Stergion wear underdog masks during a tailgate party outside Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21. The Eagles beat the Vikings, 38-7, to become NFC champions and advance to the Super Bowl.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Running back Jay Ajayi is overcome with emotion after the Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. Read related coverage
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles (left) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy and injured quarterback Carson Wentz at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Fans hungry for a parade crowd the Parkway for the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration. Much of the city shut down for the celebration that many had been waiting a lifetime to attend. Read related coverage
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Villanova’s Casey Comber is mobbed by teammates after crossing the finish line in the College Men’s Distance Medley Championship of America at the Penn Relays. The Wildcats rallied to win the championship on April 27. Read related coverage
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Eagles safety Brian Dawkins puts his hat on his Hall of Fame bust during the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in Canton, Ohio. No. 20 was among the league’s inductees on Aug. 4. Read related coverage
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann (center) is shocked as she is lifted up by star player AJ Brodeur after the Quakers beat Harvard in the Ivy League championship game on March 11. Brodeur was named the most outstanding player of the Ivy League tournament. The win gave Penn its first NCAA tournament appearance in more than 10 years. Read related coverage
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart (left) takes a punch to the face from Demond Nicholson in their super-middleweight match at the Liacouras Center on April 28. Hart stopped Nicholson in Round 7 and earned a TKO to win the fight. Read related coverage
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Temple rower Alex DeNolfo shows some muscle after the team won the men’s varsity heavyweight eight race during the Dad Vail Regatta on May 12. Read related coverage
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Cory Burke of the Union takes a selfie with some fans during a game against the New England Revolution at Talen Energy Stadium on Aug. 25. The Union beat the Revolution, 3-2. Read related coverage
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Villanova head coach Jay Wright walks past photographs of his players at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Wildcats were practicing on March 29 ahead of the NCAA championship game against Michigan. Read related coverage
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Villanova’s Jalen Brunson (center) leaps to save a ball from going out of bounds during a Big East Tournament semifinals game against Butler University at Madison Square Garden on March 9. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs, 87-68. Read related coverage
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
A college basketball coach once said to me that if your best player is also your hardest worker, everything for your team will fall into place, otherwise you’re headed down an ill-fated road. Those words go through my mind as I look at this photo of Jalen Brunson of Villanova leaping to save a ball from going out of bounds to the amazement of some of his teammates. In the words of the late Coach Don Meyer, “When the legs go, the heart and head follow quickly behind.” The next day Villanova would win the Big East Tournament in Madison Square Garden. Less than a month later Jalen would be named college basketball’s player of the year and Villanova would win its second national championship in three years.
— Charles Fox
Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo celebrates at the buzzer with forwards Omari Spellman, Tim Delaney, and Jermaine Samuels at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Nia Scott (center) of Conestoga is mobbed by teammates after she scored the game-winning goal in overtime in the PIAA District 1 Class 4A girls’ soccer championship. Conestoga beat Souderton, 2-1, on Nov. 3.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Imhotep’s Dahmir Bishop (left) celebrates the team’s win against Sharon High School in the Class 4A PIAA boys championship basketball game at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., on March 26. Imhotep Institute Charter School beat Sharon, 71-35.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Archbishop Wood soccer players race toward fans after winning the Catholic League boys’ soccer championship match against Roman Catholic in a shootout at the Northeast High School stadium in Philadelphia on Oct. 28.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods feels the heat in the first round of the 2018 PGA Tour BMW Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. Woods took some time to watch play on the hot afternoon of Sept. 6. Read related coverage
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
Following Tiger Woods during the BMW Championship was special not only because I was able to make a variety of nice action photos of him, but I also witnessed how much of a rock star Tiger is to his fans. They constantly cheer his name and have a starstruck look on their faces after he passes. The temperature was in the upper 90s, and walking with him through the entire round gave me the chance to isolate him and create some effective closeup images.
— Jose Moreno
Justin Rose flips his putter after missing a par putt that would have given him the win on the final hole of the BMW Championship. Rose lost to Keegan Bradley in a playoff on Sept. 10. Read related coverage
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Keegan Bradley raises his son Logan after winning the BMW Championship . Read related coverage
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Sixers center Joel Embiid blocks Miami Heat forward James Johnson’s shot attempt in the first round of the NBA playoffs in April. The 76ers defeated Miami in the series, 4-1, before falling to Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Jimmy Butler, a four-time All-Star, was acquired by the 76ers in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
The Phillies’ Scott Kingery is cheered by teammates and manager Gabe Kapler as he approaches the dugout after his three-run homer against the Rockies on June 12 at Citizens Bank Park.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Phillies third baseman Trevor Plouffe celebrates his game-winning home run in the 16th inning on July 24. The Phils beat the Dodgers, 7-4, in a game that lasted nearly six hours. Read related coverage
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (left) celebrates his third-period goal against Toronto with center Valtteri Filppula, defenseman Andrew MacDonald, and defenseman Robert Hagg on Jan. 18. The Flyers beat the Maple Leafs, 3-2, in overtime on the night the team retired Eric Lindros’ No. 88 jersey. Read related coverage
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:
The Flyers were losing Game 3, during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center. I checked my email and Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News columnist Mike Sielski mentioned that photos of the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby were in the bathrooms. Because the Flyers were losing, I went and took a look. I went into a few men’s bathrooms on the 100 level and did not see any photos of Crosby, I thought they would be posted on the walls. So, I was in a bathroom and walked to one of the urinals and saw a photo of Crosby in the urinal. A few gentlemen came in the bathroom and noticed I had my cameras and they gave me a funny look. I explained who I was and what I was doing. One of the guys asked if he should urinate on the Crosby photo. I said “no,” but his feet are in the image. Didn’t think much of the photo, so I turned it in and it made an outstanding Daily News sports back cover.
— Yong Kim
Gritty, the Flyers’ new mascot, works the crowd during the team’s home opener at the Wells Fargo Center. Gritty made a splash as he entered the arena swinging atop a wrecking ball to the Miley Cyrus hit song on Oct. 9. Read related coverage
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
