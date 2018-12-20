The Year in Pictures 2018
Sports
From the photographers of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:I was in the overhead camera position going back and forth between coach Doug Pederson getting dumped with Gatorade and [Tom] Brady throwing the Hail Mary pass into the end zone. I decided to stay on the pass that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could not catch. I missed the Gatorade moment but the Hail Mary pass image captured just how close and dramatic that final play was.
— Steven M. Falk
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:A college basketball coach once said to me that if your best player is also your hardest worker, everything for your team will fall into place, otherwise you’re headed down an ill-fated road. Those words go through my mind as I look at this photo of Jalen Brunson of Villanova leaping to save a ball from going out of bounds to the amazement of some of his teammates. In the words of the late Coach Don Meyer, “When the legs go, the heart and head follow quickly behind.” The next day Villanova would win the Big East Tournament in Madison Square Garden. Less than a month later Jalen would be named college basketball’s player of the year and Villanova would win its second national championship in three years.
— Charles Fox
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:Following Tiger Woods during the BMW Championship was special not only because I was able to make a variety of nice action photos of him, but I also witnessed how much of a rock star Tiger is to his fans. They constantly cheer his name and have a starstruck look on their faces after he passes. The temperature was in the upper 90s, and walking with him through the entire round gave me the chance to isolate him and create some effective closeup images.
— Jose Moreno
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Behind the lens:The Flyers were losing Game 3, during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center. I checked my email and Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News columnist Mike Sielski mentioned that photos of the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby were in the bathrooms. Because the Flyers were losing, I went and took a look. I went into a few men’s bathrooms on the 100 level and did not see any photos of Crosby, I thought they would be posted on the walls. So, I was in a bathroom and walked to one of the urinals and saw a photo of Crosby in the urinal. A few gentlemen came in the bathroom and noticed I had my cameras and they gave me a funny look. I explained who I was and what I was doing. One of the guys asked if he should urinate on the Crosby photo. I said “no,” but his feet are in the image. Didn’t think much of the photo, so I turned it in and it made an outstanding Daily News sports back cover.
— Yong Kim
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
