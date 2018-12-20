Behind the lens:

The Flyers were losing Game 3, during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center. I checked my email and Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News columnist Mike Sielski mentioned that photos of the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby were in the bathrooms. Because the Flyers were losing, I went and took a look. I went into a few men’s bathrooms on the 100 level and did not see any photos of Crosby, I thought they would be posted on the walls. So, I was in a bathroom and walked to one of the urinals and saw a photo of Crosby in the urinal. A few gentlemen came in the bathroom and noticed I had my cameras and they gave me a funny look. I explained who I was and what I was doing. One of the guys asked if he should urinate on the Crosby photo. I said “no,” but his feet are in the image. Didn’t think much of the photo, so I turned it in and it made an outstanding Daily News sports back cover.— Yong Kim