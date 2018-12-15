The Eagles defender liked to strip and cover himself with various substances -- shaving cream, whipped cream, gasoline. He lived in a Rittenhouse Square apartment with teammate Gary Pettigrew and NFL Films executive Steve Sabol, and the three were invited to lots of parties. At one, Rossovich stripped and jumped into a birthday cake. Sometimes he arrived with his clothes aflame. Then, after friends would extinguish him, he’d pop up and announce, “Sorry, I’m at the wrong apartment.”