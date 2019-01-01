In a May 31 column on the 76ers, Bob Ford wrote: “This is weird and sort of unexplainable because it’s just so dumb, but the story hangs together, and whether it was Colangelo or some social media war dog of his doing the actual tweeting, the result is the same. The accounts demeaned Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Hinkie, and Brett Brown behind a screen of anonymity and with information from inside the franchise. Aside from the one about the yellow Lab birthing seven puppies in the Tampa airport, it’s the damnedest Twitter-related story you’ve ever read. It is also the end of Colangelo with the Sixers, even if it takes a while for the team to officially unfollow him. That’s going to happen, though.”