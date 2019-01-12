2 Payton, 55, spent part of his youth living in Delaware County’s Newtown Square. He was at the parade as an 11-year-old the last time the Flyers won the championship, in 1975. "Hockey became big after Philadelphia had won those back-to-back Stanley Cups,” he told the Inquirer in 2007. "I remember those days like it was yesterday, the accomplishments, and I remember when they played the Russians, and the Russians walked off the ice [after a violent hit by Ed Van Impe], and as kids we thought we were winning the Cold War right there. It was a great childhood.”