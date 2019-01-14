Yet they were good enough to be here: more more so than any of the experts gave them credit for. In the end, they were beat by a Hall of Fame quarterback who made all the throws he had to. There aren’t a lot of quarterbacks in this league who can do what Drew Brees did in the third quarter, steering his team through a series of potentially crippling penalties, converting a 2nd-and-20 and a 3rd-and-16 and leading an 11+ minute drive that covered 92 yards of turf and gave New Orleans the lead for good.