The Eagles have seen some elite running backs in recent weeks – Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley among them – but I’d take Gurley over any running back in the NFL. He’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry and also has 49 receptions. He’s reached the end zone 19 times. He’s also coming off his worst game of the season, rushing for only 28 yards in a loss to Chicago. It’s no coincidence that was the Rams’ worst game this season. Gurley makes the Rams offense go, with an average of 22.5 touches per game. That’s up from last season, when he was first-team all-Pro. The Eagles must know where he is at all times. It’s not just when he rushes, because he can be so dangerous as a receiver. The Eagles are undermanned on defense – Tim Jernigan and Jordan Hicks haven’t practiced yet this week and will remain out again – so the Eagles must go with the same group as the last two weeks. They won’t stop Gurley like the Bears did, but they can’t let him have his best game of the season.