Foles has had several chances to prove himself a worthy starter. He was unimpressive in six starts as a rookie in 2012. He lost a preseason competition to Michael Vick in 2013. Vick got injured and Foles replaced him that season, which ended with Foles as Pro Bowl MVP, but Foles didn’t deliver Pro Bowl-caliber play in 2014, when he started the first eight games and broke his collarbone. In fact, he threw eight interceptions versus seven TDs in his last five starts. The Eagles traded him to St. Louis that offseason for Sam Bradford. Yes, Foles landed in a bad situation with Rams coach Jeff Fisher in 2015, but Fisher didn’t throw 10 interceptions in 11 starts. Foles did.