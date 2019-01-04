I understand why Sidney Jones was ahead of Avonte Maddox. Jones looked good in the summer, and his talent in college meant the Eagles needed to get him on the field entering his second year. He earned his role, and he was adjusting to the slot cornerback spot because his first hamstring injury. Maddox played both outside cornerback and slot cornerback during the summer, and then he moved to safety one month into the season. Injuries have allowed him to carve a role as a starting outside cornerback, but I can’t fault the Eagles at all for playing Jones over him. Jones has all the tools to be a top cornerback, although he must prove he can stay on the field. That hasn’t happened this season. Maddox has taken advantage of his opportunity and will be a part of the defense going forward. In 2019, I expect both to be contributors.