Eagles fever has spread to Vegas where prominent oddsmakers say they need the Birds to win today.
“We need the Eagles outright,” said Nick Bogdanovich, the director of trading for William Hill-US. “A ton of teasers going to Bears.”
William Hill runs the sportsbooks at the Ocean Resort and Tropicana, and Bogdanovich said his company took a $110,000 bet on the Bears at -6.5 point. He did not specify which casino accepted the wager.
Bogdanovich’s company said that 54 percent of the tickets it sold nationwide went on the Eagles, but 62 percent of the money bet at its sportsbooks was on the Bears.
Caesars echoed the sentiment.
“We are big Eagles fans in Vegas from a game aspect and futures,” said Bill Sattler, the director of specialty gaming for Caesars. (Atlantic City) is opposite except not as heavy on the Eagles today as we are here (in Vegas) on the Bears.”
But at the SugarHouse, the only legalized sports book in Philadelphia, that is definitely not the case. It’s also no surprise.
“We have a lot of action on the Eagles," said Evan Davis, vice president and general counsel for SugarHouse. He estimated that 80 percent of the wagers at SugarHouse, both point spread and money line, have come in on midnight green.
As of 3 p.m., the Eagles are 6.5-point underdogs at SugarHouse casino in Philadelphia and among the other sportsbooks in Atlantic City.
There were slight variances on the money lines.
Caesars had a high of +240 on the Eagles at around 12 p.m., but they’re down to +229. FanDuel and MGM were at +230 for the Eagles while SugarHouse was at +215. The money line is based only on who wins the game outright, regardless of point spread. A $100 bet on the Eagles with FanDuel and MGM would be worth $230 if they win. At the SugarHouse, it was +215.
The Eagles play Chicago at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Lines at the SugarHouse’s sportsbook were heavy throughout the morning, but light at 3 p.m.
While Bogdanovich needs the Eagles today, he does not want the Birds to win the Super Bowl.
“As far as futures go, the Eagles would not be a kind result if they repeat," he said.
Five props being offered at SugarHouse:
*Nick Foles' passing yards is 244.5. Odds for over is -106, under is -125
*Player with more passing yards: Foles -134, Mitchell Trubisky +100
*Josh Adams rushing yards is 39.5: over is +100, under is -134
*Sacks for either Brandon Graham is 0.5: over is +275, under is -400
*Alshon Jeffery receiving yards is 55.5: over is -115, under is -115