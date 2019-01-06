Caesars had a high of +240 on the Eagles at around 12 p.m., but they’re down to +229. FanDuel and MGM were at +230 for the Eagles while SugarHouse was at +215. The money line is based only on who wins the game outright, regardless of point spread. A $100 bet on the Eagles with FanDuel and MGM would be worth $230 if they win. At the SugarHouse, it was +215.