The lines of scrimmage dictate most of games, but the matchups this weekend are especially interesting. The Bears will challenge the Eagles with a defensive front that includes Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Leonard Floyd, and Bilal Nichols in their 3-4 defensive front. They’ll challenge an Eagles offensive line that has been playing well of late – especially right tackle Lane Johnson. Mack moves around the formation, so Johnson and Jason Peters will both see time on him. The Eagles are expected to start Isaac Seumalo if healthy, so that will be a change from what’s worked in recent weeks. On the other side of the ball, though, the Eagles defensive line could have the edge against the Bears offensive line. Fletcher Cox had 6.5 sacks last month – he’ll rush against Kyle Long, the brother of Eagles defensive end Chris Long. The Eagles’ edge rushers could win their matchups against the Bears tackles.The game will be determined by which offensive line better handles the opposing defensive front.