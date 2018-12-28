Cataldi, who shows no signs of retiring after nearly 30 years on air despite giving up Wing Bowl, finished second in the market among men ages 25 to 54. (all numbers in this story are for men 25 to 54, the most important listening demographic for both radio stations). Cataldi and co-hosts Rhea Hughes and Al Morganti easily defeated Gargano and Farzetta, who combined to finished fifth place in the market (they didn’t beat WMMR’s Preston & Steve, who have dominated morning ratings in Philadelphia for nearly a decade).