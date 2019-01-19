Four minutes later, Diani scored again, launching a beautiful chip from the right side of the 18-yard box that flew over an outstretched Naher. Dahlkemper didn’t look good there either: she was tracking Diani but seemed to hesitate for a moment when Diani got the ball. That was more than enough of an invitation for Diani, who has 10 goals in 18 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season.