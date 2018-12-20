Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie were rewarded Thursday for their years of rising through the Union’s and U.S. national team’s youth ranks with their first senior national team call-ups.
The two young centerbacks are on the roster of players for the U.S. program’s annual January training camp. It’s the first squad assembled new U.S. by senior team coach Gregg Berhalter, who took the job earlier this month.
Even though both players are still young, this day has been anticipated for a while, especially for Trusty. The 20-year-old Media native played for the U.S. at the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup and the 2017 Under-20 World Cup. After starting his pro career with Bethlehem Steel last year, he played every minute of every league game for the Union this past season, plus all of four of five U.S. Open Cup games.
McKenzie, a Bronx native who grew up in Bear, Del., has been close friends with Trusty since they started in the Union’s youth ranks. Their chemistry showed on the field in Chester this season. McKenzie stepped seamlessly into a starting role when Jack Elliott got hurt in April, and before long overtook Elliott on the depth chart. He and Trusty went on to deliver eight shutouts in the league — including road games at Montreal, the New York Red Bulls and Seattle — and two in the Open Cup.
At the end of the year, McKenzie was called up to the U.S. under-20 team for Concacaf’s World Cup qualifying tournament. He split the captain’s armband with Union colleague Matt Real, playing in every minute of five games in the tournament.
“To be able to perform in MLS at that young of an age, I think, means you have quality,” Berhalter said. “Both of these guys have done a good job in taking the first step. Now [let’s] see if they can take the [next] step in international soccer.”
All 27 players in Berhalter’s roster come from MLS, as players from Mexico and European leagues are unavailable. In addition to Trusty and McKenzie, five other call-ups have local roots.
The headliner is goalkeeper Zack Steffen, a Downingtown native who in July will make a big-money move to England’s Manchester City. There’s also former Union defender Keegan Rosenberry, a Lancaster-area native who was traded to the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.
They’re joined by goalkeeper Tyler Miller, a Woodbury native and Bishop Eustace alum who plays for Los Angeles FC; defender Daniel Lovitz, a Wyndmoor native and Germantown Academy alum who plays for the Montreal Impact; and midfielder Russell Canouse, a Lancaster native who plays for D.C. United.
This will be the latest edition of U.S. Soccer’s annual midwinter training and scouting camp. Players will report on Jan. 6, train for a few weeks, then play two games: Jan. 27 against Panama at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (8 p.m., ESPN2, Univision channel TBD); and Feb. 2 vs. Costa Rica in San Jose, Calif. (Fox, Univision channel TBD)
The full roster is below. U.S. Soccer said one more player will be added before the camp starts; Berhalter said that player will be a central midfielder or a winger.
Goalkeepers (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)
Defenders (10): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles)
Midfielders (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
Forwards (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (Los Angeles FC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
The Union will open their 2019 season with a home game against Toronto FC on March 2, a Saturday, at 1 p.m. It will be the first game of the year across all of MLS.
It will be a fortunate time to be playing Toronto, as the Reds will have just come off playing in the Concacaf Champions League round of 16. If the Reds beat Club Atletico Independiente of Panama - the games are Feb. 19 in Panama and Feb. 26 in Toronto - the quarterfinals will start March 5.
Last year, the Union’s game at Seattle was moved from March to September because of the Sounders' participation in the Champions League.
The Union also know their second game of the year. They’ll be the opponent for Sporting Kansas City’s home opener on March 10, a Sunday, at 3 p.m.
Major League Soccer will unveil the full 2019 schedule in January, and the Union will confirm TV plans thereafter.
Here’s the full slate of 2019 home openers league-wide:
1 p.m.: Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC
2:30 p.m.: Orlando City vs. New York City FC (Orlando City Stadium)
4:30 p.m.: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution
6 p.m.: Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers, 6 p.m.: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire
10 p.m.: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact
6 p.m.: D.C. United vs. Atlanta United
8 p.m.: Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
1 p.m.: Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City
2 p.m.: New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew
6 p.m.: Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Rio Tinto Stadium)
3 p.m.: Sporting Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Union, New York City FC vs. D.C. United
5 p.m.: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati
Time TBD: New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes
1:30 p.m.: Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution
5 p.m.: FC Cincinnati vs. Portland Timbers
1 p.m.: Montreal Impact vs. Columbus Crew (Montreal’s home opener is later to keep them out of the cold weather)
5 p.m.: Minnesota United vs. NYCFC (the first game at new Allianz Field)
10:30 p.m.: Portland Timbers vs. LAFC (Providence Park is undergoing renovations)