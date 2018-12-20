McKenzie, a Bronx native who grew up in Bear, Del., has been close friends with Trusty since they started in the Union’s youth ranks. Their chemistry showed on the field in Chester this season. McKenzie stepped seamlessly into a starting role when Jack Elliott got hurt in April, and before long overtook Elliott on the depth chart. He and Trusty went on to deliver eight shutouts in the league — including road games at Montreal, the New York Red Bulls and Seattle — and two in the Open Cup.