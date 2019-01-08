CHICAGO – It’s fitting that in this women’s World Cup year, women’s soccer will take center stage at this year’s United Soccer Coaches convention.
The annual gathering always welcomes many of American soccer’s top thinkers and influencers, and plays host to the National Women’s Soccer League and Major League Soccer drafts. Those two events are high on the marquee again this year, with the NWSL holding its draft Thursday at noon and MLS holding its draft Friday at 1 p.m. (the Union hold the No. 13 overall pick). Each draft will be streamed on its league’s respective website.
But the event that might be the most significant will have a foreign accent. On Thursday evening, a delegation from the French soccer federation will hold a seminar on the country’s World Cup hosting plans. They’ve brought the World Cup trophy with them, which should be a popular selfie stop for the convention’s many attendees.
Expect a healthy dose of news all week, from trades to press conferences with the heads of the NWSL and MLS. The NWSL’s Orlando Pride notably don’t have a head coach at the moment, though a hire is reportedly imminent.
NWSL managing director Amanda Duffy will likely get grilled Thursday on whether northern New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC has been ordered to shape up after a barrage of reports last year on sub-standard training conditions at the club. (She’ll also be asked when the league will hire a new commissioner, as no one has officially held the title for almost two years now.)
MLS commissioner Don Garber, now in his 20th year in the job, will take his usual peppering about all manner of subjects on Friday. Chief among them might be whether the draft has outlived its usefulness now that so many top prospects come up through clubs’ youth academies instead of college soccer. The Athletic reported Tuesday that the annual scouting combine for college prospects might be axed after this year.
The capstone to the week will come Saturday night, when former Philadelphia Atoms coach Al Miller is honored with the Walt Chyzowych lifetime achievement award. Miller coached the 1973 Atoms team that won the North American Soccer League title, the last championship claimed by any Philadelphia professional soccer team.
Chyzowych had deep Philadelphia ties, too. He grew up in the city; played for Temple and the professional Ukrainian Nationals and Spartans; and later coached Philadelphia Textile, Wake Forest, the Ukrainian Nationals, the U.S. men’s national team and the indoor Fever.
An award for a distinguished playing career will also be presented to U.S. women’s national team legend Michelle Akers.