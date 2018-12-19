The Union swung a major trade Wednesday, sending starting right back Keegan Rosenberry to the Colorado Rapids for a big pile of cash in Major League Soccer’s allocation money system.
Colorado is paying $150,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money that the Union can apply to this year’s salary cap, and a further $100,000 in General Allocation Money that the Union can use in 2020. The Rapids will pay a further $100,000 applicable in 2020 if Rosenberry meets certain performance levels in 2019. Those levels were not specified in the Union’s announcement of the deal.
Trading Rosenbery is a big statement about the kinds of changes Ernst Tanner wants to make to the Union’s playing style, and an even bigger statement about Tanner’s belief that Rosenberry won’t fit.
Rosenberry, a Ronks native, was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2016, an All-Star and the runner-up for Rookie of the Year. After that season, he won his first U.S. national team call-up. He plateaued in 2017, even earning a suspension at one point for complaining on social media about a lack of playing time. But he rebounded in a big way this year, playing 38 games and nearly 3,300 minutes in all competitions.
Rosenberry was one of three first-round picks that the Union made in 2016, along with Josh Yaro (No. 2) and Fabian Herbers (No. 6). Of the three, only Rosenberry really lived up to the hype. Now they’re all gone.
Tanner will meet with reporters at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the trade. This story will be updated after that.
The USL announced the full 2019 league schedule Wednesday. It will be Bethlehem Steel’s first full season at Talen Energy Stadium after the team had to leave the Lehigh Valley because of a lack of floodlights at its old home, Lehigh University’s Goodman Stadium.
Perhaps the most notable game on the slate will be May 25, when former Union manager John Hackworth and player Danny Cruz return to Chester with reigning USL champion Louisville City FC. The only intrastate rival coming to town this year will be the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on March 30. Harrisburg-based Penn FC is on hiatus this year while the club looks for a better venue in that region than the small stadium on City Island in which it played. They plan to return to action in 2020, and will drop to the third-tier USL League One.
Bethlehem will go to Pittsburgh on July 4, a marquee date for the matchup. Steel will also serve as the opponent for two new USL teams' home openers: Birmingham (Ala.) Legion FC on March 9, and Loudon United FC, owned by D.C. United, on May 3.
Kickoff times will be announced at a later date, and some dates might be changed based on the Union’s schedule. All games will be available via streaming on ESPN+, and some will also be televised on Service Electric’s cable channel in the Lehigh Valley.
There’s no word yet on whether there will be Union-Steel doubleheaders; that will be decided once the Union’s schedule is set.
Along with unveiling the schedule, the USL announced that the playoffs will expand from eight teams per conference to 10. Seeds 7-10 will contest a play-in round within each conference. More details are available on the USL’s website.
Here’s Steel’s full 2019 schedule:
March 9: at Birmingham Legion FC
March 16: vs. North Carolina FC
March 23: vs. Memphis 901 FC
March 30: vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
April 6: at Swope Park Rangers (Sporting Kansas City’s USL team)
April 13: vs. Charleston Battery
April 16: at Charlotte Independence
April 24: vs. Indy Eleven
May 3: at Loudoun United FC (D.C. United’s USL team)
May 12: vs. Atlanta United FC 2
May 17: at Ottawa Fury FC
May 25: vs. Louisville City FC
June 1: at New York Red Bulls II
June 8: vs. Nashville SC
June 15: vs. Saint Louis FC
June 22: vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
June 29: at Hartford Athletic
July 4: at Pittsburgh Riverhounds
July 10: vs. New York Red Bulls II
July 20: at Louisville City FC
July 27: at Saint Louis FC
July 31: vs. Hartford Athletic Home
Aug. 10: at Nashville SC
Aug. 24: vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Aug. 31: vs. Swope Park Rangers
Sept. 7: at North Carolina FC
Sept. 14: at Indy Eleven Away
Sept. 18: vs. Loudoun United FC
Sept. 21: at Tampa Bay Rowdies
Sept. 28: at Memphis 901 FC
Oct. 5: vs. Charlotte Independence
Oct. 9: at Atlanta United FC 2
Oct. 12: vs. Ottawa Fury FC
Oct. 19: at Charleston Battery