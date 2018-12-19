Perhaps the most notable game on the slate will be May 25, when former Union manager John Hackworth and player Danny Cruz return to Chester with reigning USL champion Louisville City FC. The only intrastate rival coming to town this year will be the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on March 30. Harrisburg-based Penn FC is on hiatus this year while the club looks for a better venue in that region than the small stadium on City Island in which it played. They plan to return to action in 2020, and will drop to the third-tier USL League One.