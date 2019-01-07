May and June will be easier, with six of 10 games at home and just one road trip out of the Eastern time zone. It’s a tough one, to Minnesota United’s spectacular new Allianz Field on July 1, and there will be home games against the powerhouse Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers. But there are also home games against lesser teams including the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids, as well as the always-anticipated visit of the New York Red Bulls.