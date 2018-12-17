The Union announced Monday that veteran defensive midfielder Warren Creavalle and left back Fabinho will remain in Chester in 2019, along with reserve striker Kacper Przybylko.
Creavealle had been out of contract, and the Union had declined existing 2019 options on Fabinho and Przybylko to negotiate new, and likely cheaper, deals.
“All three are important depth pieces for us,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement.
Przybylko’s return isn’t surprising. Though he didn’t play for the Union after arriving last year because he was still recovering from a long-term foot injury, the Poland native was brought here by Tanner. The Union have been in negotiations with him for a few weeks.
“We are encouraged with Kacper’s progress in regaining full fitness,” Tanner said.
That the two veterans are back is surprising, given that Tanner wants more of the Union’s younger players to get more playing time. Creavalle plays the same position as Derrick Jones, and Fabinho plays the same position as Matt Real.
Last month, Tanner gave the impression that Creavalle wasn’t coming back when he said the 28-year-old already had a contract offer from elsewhere. But that evidently wasn’t a judgment on Tanner’s view of the player.
“Warren’s ball-winning skills fit well under our tactical philosophy,” Tanner said.
As for Fabinho, that deal seems to be more about his presence in the locker room than his presence on the field. The 33-year-old Brazilian is the Union’s longest-tenured player.
“Fabinho is such an important leader for our club, a valued player and person who truly is the heartbeat of our locker room," Tanner said.
Creavalle and Fabinho each earned $153,000 last year. Presumably, they took pay cuts in their new deals. We’ll find out when the MLS Players Association releases its next round of salary data some time in the spring.