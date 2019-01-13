That Atoms team became famous not just for winning the championship, but for doing so with a team full of American players. Quite a few of them were from the Philadelphia area. Among the most famous were goalkeeper Bob Rigby of Ridley Park; midfielder Lew Meehl, of the city; defender Casey Bahr, son of the late legend Walter Bahr, of Mount Holly; and defender Bill Straub, who scored the title-sealing goal, of Meadowbrook.