As Ernst Tanner prepared for his first MLS draft as Union sporting director, he did his due diligence watching college prospects on tape and at the recent scouting combine.
He came away unimpressed.
So unimpressed, in fact, that the Union traded all five of their draft picks this year to FC Cincinnati for a pile of cash in MLS' allocation money system.
The Union’s top pick was to be No. 13 in the first round, a slot that would have given them a fringe first-team player at best. They also had the Nos. 5 and 13 picks in the second round (29 and 37 overall), and the 13th pick in the third and fourth round (61 and 85 overall).
Cincinnati sent over $150,000 in general allocation money, and will send $50,000 more for the 2020 season based on performance metrics achieved by whichever players they pick.
Though it’s a headline-grabbing move for the Union to give up on the draft, from a soccer perspective it’s not a bad thing. The caliber of players in college soccer has been declining for years, as most top youth prospects rise through MLS club academies and turn pro as teenagers.
That’s been the case for the Union as much as any club, and the Union now have a well-established track record of bringing those prospects into the professional ranks. Brenden Aaronson turned down a scholarship offer from Indiana University this past summer to sign a MLS deal, and Mark McKenzie left Wake Forest after one college season last January.
