The Union signed goalkeeper Matt Freese to a Homegrown Player contract Friday, making him the seventh academy product on the team’s roster. But this one is quite different from the others.
A 20-year-old Wayne native, Freese attended Episcopal Academy while playing for Union youth teams. He was a marquee prospect, and got a taste of professional life in 2017 by spending some time with Bethlehem Steel. He also earned a call-up from the United States' under-19 national team and an invitation to spend a week with Manchester United that summer.
Along the way, Freese was recruited by Harvard to play college soccer. With Harvard alumni across his family, most notably his father, Matt chose that route instead of turning pro.
Now, after two college seasons, he’s leaving Harvard to join the Union full time.
“I saw Matt in person for the first time when he played for Harvard against Penn, and he made a fantastic impression to me, one that has only grown with further study,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “We have observed immense progress throughout his time in our Academy, with Steel FC, and for Harvard, and we couldn’t be prouder to see him take this next step.”
