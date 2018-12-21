But in the next three months, Fontana played in just three games for the Union, and all were cameos. His only start after that was an early-round U.S. Open Cup blowout of lower-league Richmond, and his only appearance at all after that game was as a late-game substitute at LAFC. He spent much of the rest of the year in Bethlehem, playing 16 games for Steel and delivering one goal and one assist. There were also a few minor injuries along the way, the kind just bad enough to sideline him when the Union could have used an offensive spark.