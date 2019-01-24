Zhaire Smith is one step closer to returning.
The 76ers announced that Smith, a guard who was the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats, to begin practice.
Joining Smith in Delaware is Justin Patton.
After suffering a Jones fracture in his left foot over the summer, Smith dealt with complications from a medical procedure to address a severe food allergy. He was unable to take part in any basketball-related activities for months and reportedly lost a significant amount of weight, which delayed his return. Now, Smith is back on track to see the court.
Smith will be participating in non-contact drills and the shooting and conditioning portions of practice while continuing his individual workouts and rehab sessions, according to a team source.
Patton, a center acquired by the Sixers in the trade for Jimmy Butler, had surgery on his right foot while still with the Timberwolves. He will practice with the Blue Coats and will have limited contact.
Both players are expected to continue to incrementally ramp up activity until they can play in G-League games before rejoining the Sixers. They will be with the Blue Coats during the Sixers' four-game West Coast trip that begins Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.
While Patton is farther along in his rehab and closer to a return, a team source noted Smith’s work ethic, suggesting Smith isn’t far behind.
However, neither player has been cleared for contact or five-on-five scrimmaging.
A reevaluation of Smith and Patton’s progress is expected sometime near the All-Star break.