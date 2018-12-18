SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Wilson Chandler is a realist.
The 76ers power forward knows his role doesn’t involve a lot of post touches or plays drawn up for him. His job is to set screens, play solid defense and occasionally hit an open shot. For the most part, he does the things that don’t show up in the stat sheet. And he’s fine with it.
Chandler is the first to point out that he starts alongside three stars in Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and a solid shooter in JJ Redick.
“That’s what you have to do to have a good team,” he said of knowing his role. “Everybody can’t be a 20-point scorer, a 15-point scorer. So you have to have guys that know their role.”
Chandler did hit the biggest three-pointer in Sunday’s 128-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.
The Cavs pulled within 86-85 on Larry Nance Jr.'s dunk with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. But Chandler responded with a three-pointer to boost the Sixers' lead back up to four points 21 seconds later. Chandler’s bucket began a 14-0 run that extended into the fourth quarter. The Sixers were in control thereafter.
His basket was the first points scored by the Sixers since the 4:47 mark of the quarter, during which the Cavs went on a 14-2 run.
Chandler finished with 11 points against the Cavs. He took averages of 6.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists into Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.
His scoring average is a career low. However, he’s shooting 37.7 percent on three-pointers, the second-best average of his 11-year career.
Getting offensive
As of Sunday, the Sixers had six consecutive games with at least 10 offensive rebounds. That tied them with the Detroit Pistons for the NBA’s longest active streak.