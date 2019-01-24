It’s a quality that Chandler has exemplified more than any other player on the team this season. When the Sixers acquired him from the Nuggets this offseason, they envisioned a player who could come off the bench and get them buckets. On the defensive end of the court, with Ben Simmons and Robert Covington and Markelle Fultz in front of him in the rotation, he would be a switchable second-unit wing capable of tilting matchups in their favor.