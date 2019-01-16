At the same time, any notion that the deal would immediately vault them to the top of the Eastern Conference has proved to be ill-conceived. Fitting Butler into the Sixers' offense has been at least as much of a challenge as anybody could have predicted. Theirs is an east-to-west attack, and Butler is a north-to-south player, most comfortable in pick-and-roll sets that are rarely featured in Brett Brown’s offense. On talent alone, they can run the majority of opponents out of the gym, something you saw throughout their 149-107 dispatching of Butler’s former team on Tuesday night. But, then, the Timberwolves are not the sort of opponent the Sixers had in their sights when they made the move.