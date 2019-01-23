Jimmy Butler will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained right wrist when the 76ers host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Ben Simmons (upper respiratory infection) and Joel Embiid (back tightness) are listed as questionable.
This is the sixth game Butler will miss since being acquired from the Timberwolves in November. He missed two with a strained groin and two others with an upper respiratory infection.
Butler reported discomfort in his wrist Saturday after a 117-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. An MRI revealed that he had a mild sprain.
Corey Brewer, who signed a 10-day contract with the Sixers on Jan. 15, started in Butler’s place against the Houston Rockets on Monday and scored 11 points in the 121-93 victory.
Butler is a four-time NBA all-defensive second-team selection. He’s also the team’s second-leading scorer with an average of 19.6 points. The Sixers were 3-2 in games without Butler before Wednesday.
Embiid is tied with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert atop the NBA with 39 double-doubles. Thirteen have come in his last 15 games. He’s also seventh in the league in scoring (27.1 per game, which leads the Sixers), fourth in rebounds (13.2), and seventh in blocks (1.98).
Simmons is fourth on the team in scoring at 16.5 points and ranks fourth in the league in assists at 8.1. The 2018 rookie of the year is second in the league in triple-doubles with seven. He’s also tied for seventh in the league with 30 double-doubles.