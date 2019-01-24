Worst performance: This was a tough one, because it was a well-played game. But since I have to pick someone, I’m giving this to Dante Cunningham, who failed to score in 10 minutes, 55 seconds of action. The reserve power forward did have three assists to go with rebound. However, his assist, rebound and lone shot attempt came in the first quarter. He didn’t play in the second quarter before grading out at a minus-seven in 2:47 of action in the third quarter. He didn’t leave the bench in the fourth.