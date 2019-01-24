The 76ers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 122-120, at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. Here are my main takeaways and best and worst awards:
- Wilson Chandler is making a difference at small forward. He slides over to that spot after starting at power forward and has been more effective on both sides of the floor.
- The Sixers will disappoint their fan base and have a lot of explaining to do if they don’t keep Corey Brewer. The fan favorite, on the final day of his 10-day contract, once again did the little things teams covet in a defensive-minded role player.
- The Sixers reserves are no longer liabilities. Landry Shamet, T.J. McConnell, Jonah Bolden and Mike Muscala all contributed one way or another.
- Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are coexisting better and showing why they’re regarded as the league’s best young duo. Embiid had game highs of 33 points and 19 rebounds, and Simmons finished with 21 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
Best performance: I had to give this to Simmons even on a night Embiid had his 21st game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Simmons gets this for being a solid floor leader and posting his eighth triple-double. He also broke up a pass on the game’s final play to preserve the victory.
Worst performance: This was a tough one, because it was a well-played game. But since I have to pick someone, I’m giving this to Dante Cunningham, who failed to score in 10 minutes, 55 seconds of action. The reserve power forward did have three assists to go with rebound. However, his assist, rebound and lone shot attempt came in the first quarter. He didn’t play in the second quarter before grading out at a minus-seven in 2:47 of action in the third quarter. He didn’t leave the bench in the fourth.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Chandler, who finished with two steals and one block. His block of DeMar DeRozan’s layup with seven seconds remaining was the play of the game. At the time, the Sixers were clinging to a 121-120 lead.
Worst statistic: I had to give this to LaMarcus Aldridge’s failing to score in the fourth quarter. The Spurs' All-Star center attempted only one shot in the period.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers' having two four-point plays in the fourth quarter. Shamet was fouled while making a three-pointer with 6:25 remaining. He hit the foul shot to pull the Sixers within 110-109. Then JJ Redick hit a three while being fouled with 60 seconds remaining. The ensuing foul shot gave the Sixers their 121-120 advantage.