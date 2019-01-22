Fortunately for the Sixers, the Rockets had their own issues in what turned out to be an easy 121-93 win for the home team despite 37 points for Harden. Most of that was the result of dealing with center Joel Embiid, who presents his own problems for the opposition. Embiid didn’t match Harden, but he kept pace, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds and a certain undefinable energy that he lends to every teammate on the floor.