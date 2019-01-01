LOS ANGELES -- The 76ers are in desperate need of a bounce-back game.
And they hope that will come Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. If it does, such a victory will help them erase the memories of Sunday’s 129-95 setback to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.
On Sunday, the Sixers were without All-Star center Joel Embiid because of soreness in his left knee. He’s listed as questionable for the matchup with the Clippers at the Staples Center.
Without him, the Sixers had a bad mix of horrible offense and nonexistent defense in the 34-point loss, their worst of the season.
They shot 35.4 percent from the field, compared to Portland, which made 59 percent of its field goals.
“To me, if you ask what is it, it’s the ability to defend your own man,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said of the game against the Clippers. “Can you keep the game in front of you? Can you have the ability to slide twice and not get beat on the first dribble in a straight line drive?”
The Sixers were unable to do any of those things against the Blazers.
The outcome on Saturday was all but decided in the second quarter. The Blazers went into halftime up, 70-41. The 41 points were the fewest the Sixers have scored in a half this season. Portland went on to lead by as many as 43 points.
Jimmy Butler will definitely like to correct his performance. The eighth-year veteran struggled mightily, finishing with just five points on 2-for-12 shooting. The four-time All-Star swingman missed his first seven shot attempts. His first made basket came on a driving floater with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Sixers within 21 points (59-38).
JJ Redick had 11 points despite making just 3 of 11 shots. He missed five of his seven three-pointers.
Portland’s CJ McCollum became the latest perimeter player to scorch the Sixers. The shooting guard led all scorers with 35 points in just 27:50 of action. Meanwhile, three-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to go with seven turnovers.
Now they’re facing a Clippers team looking to regroup from Saturday’s 122-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles had won four of five games before that setback.
The Clippers are led by small forward Tobias Harris, who leads the team in scoring (21 points per game) and rebounds (8.2). Power forward Danilo Gallinari (19.6 points) and sixth-man Lou Williams (18.1) are the other offensive options.