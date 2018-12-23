- Though inconsistent, the Sixers have some young pieces that could be valuable as the season wears on and even potentially in the postseason. Jonah Bolden had an exceptional defensive game on Saturday and is going to be getting some more run during the upcoming road trip, giving Brett Brown and the front office a better opportunity to evaluate what they have in him. As it stands Bolden provides an athletic big with defensive awareness that allows him to quickly guard on the perimeter and closeout, areas the Sixers desperately need help.