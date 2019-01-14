Keith Pompey says the 76ers were unimpressive in Sunday’s victory over the struggling New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. They needed Ben Simmons to finish with 20 points, a career-high 22 rebounds, and 9 assists to hold off one of the NBA’s worst teams.
Pompey also talks about Monday’s workout with Jodie Meeks, Brandon Rush, Corey Brewer, and Jamel Artis. And he concludes the podcast by discussing former Sixers Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and Jerryd Bayless returning to Philly to face the Sixers as Minnesota Timberwolves.