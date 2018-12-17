CLEVELAND — Keith Pompey says the 76ers' will face a true test Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. While Sunday’s 128-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena was impressive, Pompey points out it came against one of the NBA’s worst teams. It was an outcome the Sixers (20-11) were expected to get. But we will find out Monday whether they made improvements since losing two straight home games to the Brooklyn Nets (Wednesday) and Indiana Pacers (Friday). Pompey also talks about life as a reporter when teams play on back-to-back nights.