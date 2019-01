PHOENIX – Keith Pompey says Joel Embiid’s 42 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in Wednesday’s 132-127 victory over the Phoenix Suns is further proof that he’s the 76ers' franchise player in his latest “Locked on Sixers” podcast. Pompey also said that Embiid and Ben Simmons played one of their best games together, plus a behind-the-scenes look on the trip and talked about the Sixers' bench.