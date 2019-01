INDIANAPOLIS — Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 120-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. He says this was arguably Jimmy Butler’s best performance as a Sixer. He also salutes Joel Embiid for coming two assists away from recording a triple-double while playing with back tightness. And Pompey talks about the solid bench play before turning his attention to the Oklahoma City Thunder.