WASHINGTON — Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 123-106 loss the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. He also talks about the their grueling 12-game stretch that begins on Jan. 17. Then he finishes the podcast by talking about the Atlanta Hawks and their coach, Lloyd Pierce, a former Sixers assistant. It’s obvious that the Sixers miss his presence this season.