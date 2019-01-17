Embiid has established himself as arguably the NBA’s best center. The 7-foot-2, 270-pounder is seventh in the league in scoring (27.0 points per game), fourth in rebounds (13.3) and tied for sixth in blocked shots (1.95). The Sixers will need his presence against Pacers center Myles Turner. The athletic 7-footer is the league’s top shot-blocker (2.76) and can step out and score from the perimeter.