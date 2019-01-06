The undermanned 76ers once again held off an underwhelming opponent.
This time, it was a 106-100 victory Saturday night over the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers saw their commanding 19-point, fourth-quarter lead shrink to four points with 50 seconds remaining.
However, Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz combined to make four foul shots down the stretch as they held on to their six-point victory.
Embiid finished a game-high 25 points and Ben Simmons notched his sixth triple-double, as the Sixers (26-14) extended their winning streak to three games. The win was similar to Wednesday’s, when the Sixers had a commanding 30-point lead before escaping with a 132-127 road victory at Phoenix.
The Mavericks (18-21) have lost three of their last four games. They also dropped to a league-worst 3-18 on the road.
The Sixers were without swingman Jimmy Butler and power forward Wilson Chandler for the second straight game. Both are sidelined with upper-respiratory infections.
As a result, Korkmaz and power forward Jonah Bolden again joined Embiid, Simmons, and JJ Redick in the starting lineup.
Simmons finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. He secured the triple-double benchmark when he grabbed an offensive rebound with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter. That was his 10th rebound, to go with 16 points and 11 assists at that point.
This marked the fourth triple-double in 10 games for the reigning rookie of the year. His six triple-doubles rank second in the NBA, behind Russell Westbrook’s 11 with Oklahoma City.
In addition to his game-high points, Embiid had 12 rebounds for his league-best 34th double-double of the season. The All-Star center also had five assists and one block. Meanwhile, Redick had a 20 points, while Bolden had career high of 11 points, three assists, and two blocks, along with a career-high tying nine rebounds.
Wesley Matthews paced Dallas with 18 points. Rookie guard Luka Doncic added 14 points, while making just four of 16 shots. Former Villanova standout Jalen Brunson, another rookie, had 13 points off the bench.
The Sixers had a commanding 19-point cushion with 11:09 left. However, the Mavericks pulled to within seven points (98-91) on Dennis Smith Jr.'s layup with 1:48 remaining. Korkmaz and Matthews traded three-pointers on the ensuing possessions.
Then, after a Sixers turnover, Doncic buried a three-pointer to cut the lead to 101-97. Then Simmons and Dwight Powell traded foul shots to make the score 102-98. Embiid sank a pair of foul shots with 28.7 seconds left to make it a 104-98 game and Korkmaz added a pair to give the Sixers an eight-point cushion before Powell’s layup set the final margin.