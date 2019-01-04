“His accomplishments in the EuroLeague and the leagues that he’s played in, at such a young age, is unprecedented,” Brown said after practice Friday at the Sixers training complex in Camden. “When I saw him in China [during the preseason] for the first time, I was blown away by the quickness of his mind and quickness of his shot. You’re not looking at some chiseled athlete, that’s not how he’s designed ... But he is a basketball player in almost every way.”