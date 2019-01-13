NEW YORK – The 76ers finally got back to winning an expected breather game.
They defeated the New York Knicks, 108-105, in Sunday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden. This Sixers (28-16) were coming off losses to two other struggling squads, the Atlanta Hawks (Friday) and Washington Wizards (Wednesday).
Ben Simmons finished with a career-high 22 rebounds along with 20 points and nine assists. The point guard made 10 of 13 shots. Joel Embiid had a team-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and a game-high six blocked shots after missing Friday’s game with a sore right ankle. JJ Redick added 22 points, while Jimmy Butler had 16.
Knicks swingman Kevin Knox finished with a game-high 31 points. But the rookie couldn’t stop New York (10-33) from losing its fourth straight game and for the 12th time in the last 13 games. Sunday’s contest was the fourth of five straight games against teams with losing records for the Sixers.
They intended to use these contests as a confidence-boost for a tough 12-game stretch that begins on Thursday at the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers' final tune-up for that game comes Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center.
That game will be a must-see contest. Butler will face the squad that, at his wish, traded him to Philly on Nov. 12.
While they won Sunday, the Sixers still have some work to do. They kept letting the Knicks the back into the game.
The Sixers had a commanding 18-point cushion (26-8) with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in first quarter. But the Knicks went on a run to pull within eight points (40-32) at the 9:42 mark of the second.
Then the Sixers turned it back on, opening up a 24-point lead (66-42) with 1:24 remaining in the half.
However, they were clinging to a one-point advantage (83-82) heading into the fourth quarter.
Joel Embiid was called for a flagrant foul 1, that led to the Luke Kornet scoring the final four points of the quarter.
Kornet made both foul shots to pull the Knicks within three points with 25 seconds left in the quarter. Due to it being a flagrant foul, the Knicks maintained possession of the ball. The backup center then scored on a put-back layup with 14 seconds later to make it an 83-82 game.
But the Sixers responded with a 11-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter to take a 94-82 cushion with 6:22 left. That lead did last long, Knox’s three-pointer with 3:02 left capped a 12-2 run to make it a 96-94 game.
However, Redick responded with a 21-foot jumper before Embiid had a three-point to give the Sixers a seven-point cushion.