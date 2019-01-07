Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for games played between Monday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 7.
The Sixers went 3-0 in the games played during that week (against the L.A. Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks) with Embiid leading the team averaging 31.7 points, 16.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game all while shooting 47.5 percent overall and 50 percent from three-point range.
Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game, all career-best numbers in his third NBA season.
This is the fourth time that Embiid has received the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor over his three seasons and joins Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson as the only Sixers to be given the award at least four times in their career.